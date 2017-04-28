April 28 Autodesk Inc
* Autodesk - on April 26, co, Citibank NA, Bank of America
NA, among others entered into letter amendment No. 1 to amended
credit agreement dated May 29, 2015
* Autodesk - amendment to replace max. debt to
capitalization ratio with max. debt to total cash ratio of 2.00
to 1.00 for qtrs ending April 30, July 31, Oct 31
* Autodesk - Amendment provides minimum interest coverage
ratio to not apply for quarters ending April 30, July 31, Oct 31
in 2017 and Jan 31, April 30 in 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: