BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation

* Autodis Group - terms of the transaction were not disclosed
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.