BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Galectin Therapeutics Inc
* Autoimmune disease patent granted to galectin therapeutics
* Galectin therapeutics inc says has been issued u.s. Patent 9,649,327 for "composition of novel carbohydrate drug for treatment of human diseases"
* Says patent coverage extends through 2032 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million