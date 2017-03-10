US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 10 Autolite India Ltd
* Set up new halogen plant line at Sitapura Jaipur which leads to the increase in production capacity of halogen bulbs by inr 300 million p.a. Source text - (bit.ly/2m6qX47) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)