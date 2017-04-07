April 7 Automodular Corp

* Automodular announces normal course issuer bid

* Automodular Corp - Normal course issuer bid will begin on April 13, 2017 and will terminate on April 12, 2018

* Automodular - Under terms of normal course issuer bid, co may acquire up to 808,905 of its common shares, representing 10% of 8.1 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: