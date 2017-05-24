May 25 Automotive Holdings Group Ltd

* Asx alert-ahg fy2017 trading update-ahg.ax

* Expects to deliver a full year 2017 operating profit after tax in range of A$87m to A$89m

* Company has undertaken a cost reduction program and will close a number of non‐ performing businesses

* "These actions are expected to deliver pre‐tax savings of circa $10m per annum and result in restructuring costs of circa $35m"

* Majority of these costs are non‐cash and will be classified as unusual in nature and will therefore impact our statutory npat for FY2017

* Second half earnings in refrigerated logistics in FY2017 are expected to be significantly higher than corresponding period in FY2016

* "Tightening conditions in automotive market have been an increasing challenge in half"

"Focus at moment is on making structural changes , and cost reduction will be a strong focus over near term"