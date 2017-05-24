May 25 Automotive Holdings Group Ltd
* Expects to deliver a full year 2017 operating profit after
tax in range of A$87m to A$89m
* Company has undertaken a cost reduction program and will
close a number of non‐ performing businesses
* "These actions are expected to deliver pre‐tax savings of
circa $10m per annum and result in restructuring costs of circa
$35m"
* Majority of these costs are non‐cash and will be
classified as unusual in nature and will therefore impact our
statutory npat for FY2017
* Second half earnings in refrigerated logistics in FY2017
are expected to be significantly higher than corresponding
period in FY2016
* "Tightening conditions in automotive market have been an
increasing challenge in half"
* "Focus at moment is on making structural changes , and
cost reduction will be a strong focus over near term"
