March 30 Automotive Properties Real Estate
Investment Trust:
* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire dealership
properties in Calgary, AB and Barrie, on for a combined purchase
price of $32.5 million
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment - addition of
properties expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's
"AFFO" on a per unit basis
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-
purchase price for Heritage Honda Property is $23.6 million
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust -
Barrie Volkswagen Property is being acquired from Dilawri Group
for $8.9 million
* Automotive Properties REIT -to satisfy purchase price
through combination of proceeds from offering of units in Feb
2017, existing credit facilities
