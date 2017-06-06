Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 6 Automotive Solutions Group Ltd :
* Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders reject offer in relation to AMA Group's bidder's statement dated 23 May 2017
* Key reason to reject offer is that offer represents an insufficient premium to closing ASGL share price as at 5 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.