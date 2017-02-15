BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Automotive Solutions Group Ltd
* ASG's prospectus forecast is for FY17 revenue to increase by 7% to $42.7 million
* ASG's prospectus forecast is for FY17 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to increase by 8.3% to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.