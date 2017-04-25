April 25 Autonation Inc:

* Autonation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.32 billion

* Qtrly retail new vehicle unit sales of 75,798 versus 79,007 in q1 2016

* Autonation Inc - expect to see a sequential increase in q2 in both used unit volumes and gross profit per vehicle retailed

* Qtrly same store retail vehicle unit sales were flat compared to year-ago period