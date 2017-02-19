BRIEF-Lahoti Overseas recommends dividend at 20 pct on equity shares
May 29 Lahoti Overseas Ltd: * Recommended dividend at 20 percent on equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Autosports Group Ltd:
* Asx alert-asg acquisition of TIMG businesses in Melbourne-asg.ax
* ASG Melbourne entered in to an agreement with The In Motion Group Pty Ltd and Bundoora Prestige Panels Pty Ltd
* Currently expecting to pay for TIMG businesses a consideration of approximately $46m
* Deal expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive in the first full year of operation
* Deal to purchase the businesses operating as Doncaster BMW, Bundoora BMW, BMW Motorrad Doncaster, BMW Motorrad Bundoora Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 10.3 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees year ago