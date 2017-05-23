May 23 Autozone Inc-
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps
increases 6.2% to $11.44
* Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.71 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $12.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Autozone Inc qtrly inventory increased 7.3% over same
period last year, driven by new stores and increased product
placement
* Autozone Inc - at end of q3, company had $1.051 billion
remaining under its current share repurchase authorization
* Autozone Inc - for quarter, adoption of new accounting
standard increased eps by $0.32, excluding adjustment, eps would
have increased by 3.2 percent
