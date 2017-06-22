Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Aux International Holdings Ltd :
* FY revenue hk$102.8 million versus hk$129.0 million
* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017
* Loss and total comprehensive income for the year hk$28.8 million versus loss of hk$26 million
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.