BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 1 AV Homes Inc:
* AV Homes, Inc. Announces commencement of cash tender offer
* AV Homes Inc - commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 8.500 pct senior notes due 2019
* AV Homes Inc - tender offer is scheduled to expire on May 26, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.