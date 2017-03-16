March 16 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to file annual report on form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days as provided under rule 12B-25

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to report total revenues of about $150 million for 2016 versus total revenues of about $173 million for 2015

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to report net loss of about $41 million for 2016 versus net income of about $42 million for 2015