May 9 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 revenue $52.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.1 million

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.30 to $0.45

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $185 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $175.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - included in GAAP net income in q1 2017 are $2.7 million in restructuring costs related to reduction of co's workforce in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: