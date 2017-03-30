BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals announces planned reduction of french workforce
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - announced a plan to reduce its headcount in France by approximately 50 peopl
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - anticipates annual costs savings of about $3.5 to $4.0 million
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - action does not affect allocation of resources to its rest-on Phase III clinical trial or any other important pipeline initiatives
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - expects reduction to be substantially completed by end of July 2017
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc- expects to incur related employee severance, benefits and other costs of approximately $2.5 to $4.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: