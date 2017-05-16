May 16 Aval Data Corp

* Says it will sell 133,000 shares of unit AVAL NAGASAKI CORPORATION. to Tokyo Electron Device LTD. for 1.06 billion yen

* Says it will decrease voting power in AVAL NAGASAKI CORPORATION. to 18.7 percent (44,000 shares) from 75.3 percent (177,000 shares)

* Says transaction effective July 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MmHPrp

