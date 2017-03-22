March 22 Avalon Holdings Corp

* Avalon Holdings Corp - on March 21, 2017, Ohio 10(th)circuit court of appeals granted a stay to February 21, 2017 restart order - SEC filing

* Avalon Holdings - court stay is in effect until such time as it is revoked or until appellate court rules on merits of division's appeal of Febr 21 order

* Avalon Holdings Corp - March 21, 2017 motion to stay has caused company to cease preparations for restarting awms ž2 injection well