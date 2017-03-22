UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Avalon Holdings Corp
* Avalon Holdings Corp - on March 21, 2017, Ohio 10(th)circuit court of appeals granted a stay to February 21, 2017 restart order - SEC filing
* Avalon Holdings - court stay is in effect until such time as it is revoked or until appellate court rules on merits of division's appeal of Febr 21 order
* Avalon Holdings Corp - March 21, 2017 motion to stay has caused company to cease preparations for restarting awms ž2 injection well Source text: (bit.ly/2o5MQBZ) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.