BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Avalonbay Communities Inc
* Announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 core FFO per share $2.09
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q2 projected ffo per share $2.18 - $2.24
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q2 projected core ffo per share $2.07 - $2.13
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - impairment charge of $0.08 per share in Q1 of 2017 will impact EPS and FFO/share but not core FFO/share for 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.