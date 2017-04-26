April 26 Avalonbay Communities Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 core FFO per share $2.09

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - qtrly funds from operations attributable to common stockholders per share $2.04

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q2 projected ffo per share $2.18 - $2.24

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q2 projected core ffo per share $2.07 - $2.13

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - impairment charge of $0.08 per share in Q1 of 2017 will impact EPS and FFO/share but not core FFO/share for 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S