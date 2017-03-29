New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :
* Q4 consolidated revenue $79.6 million versus $53.7 million year ago
* Q4 net loss of $17.8 million versus $9.8 million year ago
* Q4 EBITDA of $11.3 million versus $12.9 million year ago
* FY 2016 net loss $56.6 million versus $158.4 million year ago
* Company expects gradual recovery in domestic demand to continue, helping to moderately drive growth in 2017
* Expects 20-30 pct growth in export sales - although this is reliant on the resumption of exports to the Middle East (particularly to Iraq) and the import ban being lifted in the near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.