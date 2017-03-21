March 21 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* UkrLandFarming PLC (ULF) and Avangardco(AVG) are in discussions with an ad hoc committee of bondholders in respect of ULF's $500 million notes and AVG's $200 million notes due 2018

* Says it is possible that proposal will include request to restructure interest payment due under ULF notes on March 27

* Says consequently, March 2017 interest payment will not be paid on March 27 and ULF will instead make use of 30 business day grace period