BRIEF-IKEGPS Group announces reseller agreement with California Survey
* Announces reseller agreement with California Survey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Avanti Communications Group Plc:
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces reseller agreement with California Survey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing