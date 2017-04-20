BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 Avanza Bank
* Q1 net profit of SEK 103 million
* Reuters poll: Avanza Q1 net profit was seen at SEK 102 million
* Says Q1 customer growth remained strong and number of new customers was 38,400 (26,100)
* Q1 operating income SEK 247 million
* Says we have had a record start to 2017 despite more intense competition in terms of price pressure and new challengers
* Says guidance for 2017 remains firm: expenses are expected to rise by 15-20 per cent compared to 2016
* Says brokerage income remained in line with the previous quarter. Year-on-year it was slightly lower, since last year’s trading was especially high, mainly in Fingerprint Cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
