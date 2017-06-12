CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials as Home Capital jumps
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
June 12 Avanza Bank
* Johan Prom to step down as CEO of Avanza
* Says agreement reached gives Prom full compensation for a period of nine months from today
* Says Johan Prom will continue as CEO until a successor has taken over, however, no longer than six months
* Says recruiting process will begin immediately
* “During our conversations, it has become clear that Johan’s heart isn’t in the financial services industry. I fully understand, but think it is unfortunate,” Sven Hagströmer, Chairman of the Board of Avanza says in a statement
* Prom took over as CEO in November last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20