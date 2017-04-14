April 14 Avaya Holdings Corp

* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement

* Has filed a chapter 11 plan of reorganization with united states bankruptcy court for southern district of new york

* Under proposed plan, pre-filing debt will be reduced by more than $4 billion

* Restructuring will be achieved through a debt-for-equity exchange in which certain secured creditors would acquire 100 percent of reorganized equity