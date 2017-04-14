BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 14 Avaya Holdings Corp
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Has filed a chapter 11 plan of reorganization with united states bankruptcy court for southern district of new york
* Under proposed plan, pre-filing debt will be reduced by more than $4 billion
* Restructuring will be achieved through a debt-for-equity exchange in which certain secured creditors would acquire 100 percent of reorganized equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION