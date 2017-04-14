April 14 Avaya Inc

* Avaya inc - forecasting revenue of $3.175 billion and adjusted ebitda of $777 million in fy 2017 - sec filing

* Avaya - ongoing cost initiative, outer years revenue stabilization are expected to result in about $230 million of average annual cash flow in fy 2017-21

* Avaya inc - pension and opeb cash outflows are forecasted to peak in 2017 at about $190 million and then fall to about $70 million by 2025