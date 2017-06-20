WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Avcorp Industries Inc:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Says board of directors and management confirm that they are working to complete annual and interim filings
* Company is not able to file its annual and interim filings because its audit is not yet complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.