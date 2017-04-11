BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc
* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Q4 revenue C$31.4 million versus C$17.5 Million
* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services announces 2016 results and provides operational update for the first quarter of 2017
* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Q4 loss per share C$0.32
* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc -anticipates a substantial increase in revenue in Q1 of 2017 as compared to Q1 of 2016
* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services - preliminary revenue for Q1 of 2017 of about $39.0 - $41.0 million compared to $12.0 million in Q1 of 2016
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results