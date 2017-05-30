May 30 Aventus Retail Property Fund

* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on fund in FY17 with FFO per unit expected to be 17.7 cents

* FY18 FFO per unit is expected to be 2% to 4% higher than FY17, including impact of transaction

* Undertaking an underwritten 1 for 4.3 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of units in the fund

* Non-renounceable entitlement offer at a fixed issue price of $2.326 per unit to raise $215 million

* Proceeds from equity raising to be used to partially fund acquisition, with balance funded through a $300 million increase in existing debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: