A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 2 Avenue Therapeutics Inc
* Says effective immediately, Lucy Lu, will serve as co's chief executive officer and president Source text (bit.ly/2s15YH6 Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned