March 22 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial of tivozanib and opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced RCC

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - phase 1 trial will evaluate safety of tivozanib in combination with nivolumab at escalating doses of tivozanib

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - look forward to initial results from phase 1 portion of tinivo trial in first half of 2017