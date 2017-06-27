BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aveo Oncology announces $14m in aggregate gross proceeds from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to draw down an additional $5 million in funding from Hercules
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - will defer commencement of principal payments on its aggregate loan balance by six months from July 1, 2017 until January 1, 2018.
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares