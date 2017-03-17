March 17 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Says identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals - based on preliminary figures, expects to report net loss of $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for year ended December 31, 2016

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals - material weakness related to company's failure during 2016 to regularly reconcile U.K. bank account held by co's U.K. subsidiary Source text: (bit.ly/2mYehQD) Further company coverage: