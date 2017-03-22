UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals says have identified conditions and events that raise substantial doubt about ability to continue as a going concern - SEC filing
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals says "continue as a going concern, we must secure additional capital to provide us with additional liquidity"
* Aveo Pharma - believe about $23.3 million in existing cash,cash equivalents, securities at Dec. 31, 2016, could allow to fund planned operations into Q4 2017
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc says additional funds will be needed to extend planned operations into 2018 Source text:(bit.ly/2nK7USy) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.