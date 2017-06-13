BRIEF-Europlan's EGM decides to spin off Leasing Company Europlan
* SAYS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DECIDES TO SPIN OFF LEASING COMPANY EUROPLAN Source text: http://bit.ly/2rK9NwG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 AVES ONE AG:
* SAID ON MONDAY CARRIES OUT NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE
* TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 1,557,831.00 FROM EUR 9,207,000.00 TO EUR 10,764,831.00
* RECEIVABLES FROM GROUP COMPANIES AMOUNTING MORE THAN EUR 10 MILLION WERE CONTRIBUTED AS CONSIDERATION
* MEASURE IS PART OF THE STRATEGY TO IMPROVE THE COMPANY'S EQUITY CAPITAL BASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates the sovereign's improved financing flexibility, says Fitch Ratings. The transaction is the second benchmark issue following Cyprus's exit from its EU and IMF bailout programme in March 2016. With existing cash buffers estimated at around 8% of GDP and covering financing needs until 2Q18, the transaction was launched for debt management