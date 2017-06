June 1 AVES ONE AG:

* SIGNIFICANT RISE IN SALES REVENUES IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017

* Q1 ‍SALES REVENUES EUR 12.0 MILLION (COMPARISON PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.8 MILLION)​

* ‍EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER SALES REVENUES FOR CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR 2017 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, AND A GREATLY IMPROVED CONSOLIDATED RESULT (BEFORE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS)​

* INCREASE IN OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) CONSIDERABLY FROM EUR -3.9 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR'S THREE MONTHS TO EUR 3.5 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017

* Q1 ‍NET LOSS OF EUR -6.3 MIO., WHICH WHEN ADJUSTED FOR EXCHANGE RATES AMOUNTS TO EUR -4.1 MILLION​