April 28 Aves One Ag
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a
marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course
of the ongoing 2017 financial year
* For current financial year, management board expects
significantly higher group revenues
* For 2017 and 2018 financial years, expect an investment
volume of more than eur 200 million
* Sharp increase in group sales revenues from 21.6 million
euros in 2015 to 28.6 million euros in year under review
* Sees increase of asset volume to in excess of eur 1
billion. By year 2020
* Full consolidation of err and further asset purchases are
to result in a higher sales and improved profitability in 2017
