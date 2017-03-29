March 29 Avesoro Resources Inc:

* Avesoro Resources Inc - gold production guidance for 2017 of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces at a cash cost of US$750 - US$800 per ounce

* Avesoro Resources Inc - US$5 million near mine exploration programme set to commence in H2 2017

* Avesoro Resources Inc - anticipated that gold production for Q1 2017 will be lower than that achieved in Q4 2016