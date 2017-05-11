BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Avesoro Resources Inc-
* Avesoro Resources Inc - results for the 3 months ended 31 March
* Avesoro Resources Inc qtrly revenues of us$19.7 million from gold sales of 16,008 ounces, with an average realised gold price of us$1,231 per ounce
* Avesoro Resources Inc - total gold production for quarter was 14,906 ounces at an operating cash cost of us$1,051 per ounce
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account