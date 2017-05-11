May 11 Avesoro Resources Inc-

* Avesoro Resources Inc - results for the 3 months ended 31 March

* Avesoro Resources Inc qtrly revenues of us$19.7 million from gold sales of 16,008 ounces, with an average realised gold price of us$1,231 per ounce

* Avesoro Resources Inc - total gold production for quarter was 14,906 ounces at an operating cash cost of us$1,051 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: