BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Avesoro Resources Inc
* Avesoro Resources Inc. - Q1 2017 production update
* Avesoro Resources Inc - "Remain confident of delivering our production guidance of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces of gold for 2017"
* Avesoro Resources Inc - total gold production for quarter was 14,906 ounces
* Avesoro Resources Inc- sees gold production for 2017 being weighted towards second half of year
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results