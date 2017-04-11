April 11 Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc. - Q1 2017 production update

* Avesoro Resources Inc - "Remain confident of delivering our production guidance of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces of gold for 2017"

* Avesoro Resources Inc - total gold production for quarter was 14,906 ounces

* Avesoro Resources Inc- sees gold production for 2017 being weighted towards second half of year