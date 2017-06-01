BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 1 Aveva Group Plc:
* Aveva appoints new CRO to drive further growth
* Appointment of Steen Lomholt-Thomsen as chief revenue officer to executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding