BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Aveva Group Plc:
* Group's results, assisted by positive currency translation effects, show a return to growth in both revenue and profit
* Anticipates that results will be broadly in line with market expectations
* Expects that cash generation will be ahead of expectations with group closing year with cash of approximately 130 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes