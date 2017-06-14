June 14 Avexis Inc:

* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101

* Avexis Inc - Avexis anticipates initiating U.S. SMA Type 1 and Type 2 trials in Q3 2017 with product from new process

* Says ‍avexis will continue to utilize HEK293 cells and an adherent cell line​

* Says ‍alignment includes support for proposed commercial manufacturing process​

* Says ‍commercial-scale GMP process will not include use of hyperstacks for AAV9 vector production​