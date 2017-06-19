June 19 Avexis Inc

* Avexis says held a type B CMC meeting with U.S. FDA to seek alignment regarding proposed GMP, commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101 - sec filing

* Avexis-FDA requested co complete implementation of potency assay qualification plans, presenting FDA with data from appropriate production runs of AVXS-101

* Avexis Inc - expect to submit data to FDA in August 2017 timeframe for avxs-101 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rwVJH4) Further company coverage: