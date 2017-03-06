BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Avi Ltd:
* HY revenue up 11.6 PCT to R7.13 billion
* HY headline earnings per share up 7.6% to 302.9 cents
* Says interim dividend up 8.0 PCT to 162 cents per share
* Says trading environment is likely to remain difficult in second half, with increasing competition for consumers' discretionary income
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017