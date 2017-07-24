FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 1:07 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Avi sees FY consolidated HEPS up 8-10 pct

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd

* Voluntary trading update and statement for year ended 30 june 2017

* Group revenue for year rose by 8,2 pct

* Consolidated headline earnings per share for year ended 30 june 2017 are expected to increase by between 8 pct and 10 pct

* Consolidated earnings per share for year ended 30 june 2017, including capital gains and losses, are expected to increase by between 3 pct and 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

