May 10 Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat Networks announces third quarter of fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 from continuing
operations
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $242 million to $247 million
* Q3 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $58.7 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $57 million to $62 million
* Aviat Networks Inc says company expects to post positive
adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017, compared to an adjusted EBITDA
loss of $11.5 million in fiscal 2016
