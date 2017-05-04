BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 4 Aviation Capital Group Corp:
* Aviation Capital Group announces lease agreement with el AL Israel Airlines for two new Boeing 787-9s and two new Boeing 787-8s
* First aircraft is expected to be delivered in February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017