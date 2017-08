Aug 1 (Reuters) - AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd

* Says it gets approval to issue up to 2.1 billion yuan ($312.50 million) convertible bonds to help fund acquisition

* Says it plans to buy AVIC Xinxiang Aviation Industry (Group), Yibin Sanjiang Machinery

* Says share trade to resume on August 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uf4xBW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)